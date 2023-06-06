Ransom-seeking hackers claim breaches centered around file transfer software
Updated: 06-06-2023 00:47 IST
The ransomware group Cl0p has confirmed that is responsible for a spate of breaches centered around the MOVEit file transfer software.
In an email to Reuters on Monday, the hackers said "it was our attack" and that victims who refused to pay a ransom would be named and shamed on the group's website.
