National Training Conclave: PM underlines importance of capacity building, ending silos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said it is the responsibility of all government employees to boost the faith of people in the government system as he stressed the importance of capacity building, ending working in silos and enhancing service delivery.

He made the remarks after inaugurating the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan here.

The prime minister emphasised the importance of service orientation of government work, ownership in realising the aspirations of common people, the need to break the hierarchy and using the experience of every person in an organisation, the importance of people's participation (''Jan Bhagidari''), and the zeal to improve and innovate the system, among other things.

Training modules should be oriented and developed in such a way that these aspects are inculcated in government officials, he said, adding that training should also inculcate a whole-of-government approach and all efforts must be made to nurture the potential of officials. While referring to his experience as Gujarat's chief minister and later as prime minister, Modi underlined that the government has never lacked talented, dedicated and committed officials. Just as the Army has built impeccable credibility for itself in the eyes of the people, it is the responsibility of all government employees to further boost the faith of people in the government system, he said.

Modi's address was replete with many anecdotes and stories emanating from his rich political and administrative experience, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He also said the old approach of seeing posting in training institutions as punishment was changing. Training institutes are one of the most important places as they nurture employees working for the government for decades, the prime minister said.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi, in his address, talked about vertical and horizontal silos as well as the shackles of hierarchy, and exhorted officials to overcome them to seek out those with experience, regardless of hierarchy.

He also emphasised that training should inculcate the importance of the 'Jan Bhagidari' spirit in every government employee. He credited the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, Amrit Sarovar and the substantial share of India in digital payments in the world, to people's participation.

The prime minister said that training is for employees at every level and for everyone, and in this sense, the iGOT Karmayogi platform has brought about a level playing field as it provides opportunities to everyone for training. He said iGOT Karmayogi registration crossing the 10 lakh user base mark shows that people in the system are keen to learn. The Karmayogi Mission seeks to improve the orientation, mindset and approach of government personnel so that they feel content and happy and as a by-product of this improvement, the governance system improves organically, Modi said.

He wished all participants of the conclave the best for the day-long deliberations and suggested that they come up with actionable inputs which will help in improving the training infrastructure in the country.

Modi also suggested making an institutional mechanism for organizing the conclave at regular intervals.

''Attended the National Training Conclave today, a part of our efforts to learn and serve better. Highlighted the importance of capacity building, ending silos and enhancing service delivery,'' Modi said on Twitter after the event.

''We shall keep transforming challenges into opportunities for a New India,'' Modi said.

