OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.13 update for the OnePlus Nord N100 in the EU and the NA region. The key highlight of this build is the integration of the June 2023 Android security patch.

As is customary with OnePlus updates, this over-the-air (OTA) release will initially reach a select group of users, with a broader rollout scheduled in the coming days.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

• Integrates the June 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Keep an eye out for the OTA notification in the coming days. You can also manually check its availability by navigating to the "System Updates" option under Settings.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone packs impressive specifications. Let's quickly dive into them:

Display

The OnePlus Nord N100 features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, enabling quick and secure biometric authentication.

Processor and Storage

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N100 boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. It offers 64GB of UFS2.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card, providing ample space for storing photos, videos, and apps.

Camera

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord N100 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera boasts a 13MP lens with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), which is assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens, offering versatility in capturing different types of shots. On the front, there is an 8MP camera designed for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity and Battery

The OnePlus Nord N100 supports various connectivity options, including WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is fueled by a massive 5000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups whenever needed.