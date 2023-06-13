You can now add or remove client-side encryption from Google Sheets and Slides files

Google is rolling out a new feature that allows users to easily add or remove client-side encryption to their existing spreadsheets in Google Sheets and presentations in Google Slides. Previously, this feature was only available for Google Docs.

"This update gives you the flexibility to control encryption as your documents and projects evolve and progress," Google said.

Admins can enable or disable client-side encryption at the domain, organizational unit (OU), or group. You can access these settings through the Admin console, under the "Security" and "Access and data control" sections. Once enabled by your admin, navigate to File > Make a copy > Add/Remove additional encryption.

For Rapid Release domains, this feature will be gradually rolled out over a period of up to 15 days, starting from June 13, 2023. Scheduled Release domains will have a similar gradual rollout starting from July 5, 2023.

This new feature is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus customers.

For the unversed, Google Workspace utilizes the latest cryptographic standards to protect data at rest and in transit across all its services, but client-side encryption provides an additional layer of control for users.

With client-side encryption, users have direct control over the encryption keys and the identity provider used to access those keys, allowing them to manage and control the keys used to encrypt their sensitive or regulated data.