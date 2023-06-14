Increff Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Increff, building incredible efficiency in inventory and supply chain management, today, announced the availability of Increff Merchandising Software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Increff customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. A data and technology company, Increff is helping retail brands build digitally strong, and profitable, and sustainable businesses. They are driven by the vision to provide cost-effective, quick-to-deploy, and easy-to-operate inventory management solutions that build efficiency in retailing and supply chain management. Increff constantly strives for innovation and improvement through smart, technologically advanced, cloud-hosted solutions, serving both B2B & B2C businesses. Their Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) is recognized in Gartner and Forrester reports, and their Merchandising Software was recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant, for the third time in a row. By hosting their Merchandising Software on Microsoft Azure, Increff guarantees a robust, trusted, and secure tech foundation to all Azure cloud customers. This will help Increff expand its client base and boost revenue by offering a broad portfolio of inventory management and discount optimization solutions. Anshuman Agarwal, co-founder, and COO, Increff, said, ''Through Increff's availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we bring data-driven merchandising solutions for Azure customers to optimize inventory and maximize the sales. Enabling inventory optimization, supply chain resilience, and quality experiences with big data analysis and actionable insights, we can confidently help our customers stay ahead of the competition and realize their true brand potential with demand-based merchandising.'' Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, ''We're pleased to welcome Increff to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.'' The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. About Increff Backed by Premji Invest, TVS Capital, Sequoia, 021 Capital & 6 angle investors, Increff offers cutting-edge warehouse management and inventory optimization solutions for e-commerce & retail brands. They service a strong portfolio of 110+ customers globally across 10+ retail verticals including Fashion & Lifestyle, Eyewear, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electronics, Luxury, etc. They are solving retailing challenges for global brands like Puma, adidas, Bata, Levi's, Pepe, Celio, Gap, Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, CK, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Jack & Jones, Namshi, Aramex, Sephora, Amazon, etc. Increff is currently a market leader in the fashion space in India and the Middle East and has a rapidly expanding customer base in the US and Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)