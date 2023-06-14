Canon India pledges long-term efforts in tackling coastal pollution, conducts a beach cleanliness drive in Mumbai

Embarking on a new chapter in its commitment towards environmental preservation, Canon India launched 'Clean Coasts for Tomorrow', an initiative to conserve the marine ecosystem through beach cleaning drives. As an introductory action, Canon India with support from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recently conducted a cleanliness drive in Aksa Beach, Mumbai. Employees of Canon India came together with youth from Parivali Village – adopted under the 'Adopt a Village' initiative – to make their contributions towards a cleaner nation. With this campaign, Canon India is highlighting the importance of protecting coastal resources and marine ecosystems, especially amongst the youth of the country.

Committed to the sustainable development of the society and environment, Canon India has been involved in various community welfare programs, aligned with the 4Es CSR policy including Education, Eye Care, Environment, and Empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, ''Guided by our corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', Canon strongly believes in contributing towards a better and sustainable environment for the future generation. Building onto our environment focused initiatives, we are excited to launch our beach cleanliness campaign to conserve India's marine ecosystem. Mumbai is a city known for its popular and beautiful beaches, attracting an influx of both locals and tourists in large numbers and the cleanliness drive at Aksa Beach is our first step in spreading awareness on the importance of keeping beaches clean. What makes this drive even more impactful is the involvement of the youth from our adopted village, Parivali to educate them about the importance of reducing plastic and marine litter, and thus making a collective difference to society. We aim to continue bringing in meaningful change through persistent collaborative action and driving awareness about the cause across the country with time.'' Aiming to improve marine health through collective action, 'Clean Coasts for Tomorrow' is the latest initiative in Canon India's long-standing dedication to protecting the environment. As part of the 'Adopt a Village' initiative, Canon India has installed solar panels and introduced groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting projects in village schools. Beyond these, regular cleanliness drives and tree plantations have been conducted by the organization along with supporting its adopted village community to establish kitchen gardens in their household. Furthermore, Canon India has planted over 30,000 trees since 2019 as part of its 'Green Environment Together' initiative, under which a tree is planted on the purchase of a laser copier/multi-function device (MFD) on behalf of its direct customers.

About Canon's corporate philosophy 'Kyosei' Canon India's CSR endeavors are driven by their corporate philosophy of 'Kyosei', which indicates the 'spirit of living and working together for the common good', which is considered foremost in the organization's way of working and day-to-day operations. However, their definition of the word is much broader and encompasses ''all people-regardless of their race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together for the common good.'' Moving forward with this philosophy, they believe in standing in unison when it comes to their commitment to the community and strive to make a positive impact in society and the environment. The organization is involved in various community welfare programs aligned with their 4Es CSR policy implying Education, Eye Care, Environment and Empowerment, to build progressive self-reliant communities. Along with 'Adopt a Village' project, the organization is also associated with SOS Children's Village across the country to encourage and support the overall development of children in these villages.

The flagship 'Adopt a Village' initiative was launched in 2012, through which Canon India undertakes the task of overall development of four adopted villages across North, East, West, and South India for a certain period for the holistic development of the society.

