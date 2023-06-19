Left Menu

Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 03:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 03:48 IST
A Moscow court fined Nasdaq-listed Yandex 2 million roubles ($24,242) for repeatedly refusing to provide the Federal Security Service, or FSB, with information about its users, Russia's state TASS news agency reported early on Monday.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the search engine Yandex, while not itself under sanctions, has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors, and is now divesting its main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia and developing four newer units internationally.

($1 = 82.5000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

