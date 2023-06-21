Left Menu

Samsung's Galaxy Enhance-X app officially launched for premium smartphones

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:33 IST
Image Credit: Samsung Electronics

Samsung has expanded the availability of the Galaxy Enhance-X app, initially launched in the beta phase for the Galaxy S23 series, to a wide range of premium Galaxy smartphones via the Galaxy Store. Users of Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20, Note20, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, and Z Flip LTE devices operating on One UI 5.1 or above can now enjoy the features of this new image editing app while support for Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series, and Galaxy tablets will be introduced at a later date.

Galaxy Enhance-X is a powerful image editing app that allows users to freely customize and enhance their photos, preventing undesirable elements like stray shadows, lens distortions, or lighting imbalances from ruining an otherwise great shot. Powered by AI, the app offers one-tap image enhancement along with the flexibility to adjust specific features such as HDR and the Moiré effect, ensuring users can bring out the best in their photos.

The Magic feature of Galaxy Enhance-X offers a comprehensive yet intuitive enhancement solution for photos that need an overall lift. With a simple tap, the feature leverages deep learning and AI algorithms to automatically refine visual noise, blur, and low details, resulting in a significant improvement in image quality instantaneously.

Another great feature of the Galaxy Enhance-X app is that it provides users with a wide range of tools for customization. For example, the HDR tool analyzes highlights, shading, brightness, and contrast to expand the dynamic range and enrich the lighting of the image without compromising quality. The Upscale tool enhances the resolution of images under 1MP by up to four times, ensuring consistent and sharp detail for compressed images received via social media or messaging apps.

Galaxy Enhance-X doesn't limit its capabilities to recent photos either. The Old Photo tool utilizes generative AI to restore and enhance old or damaged photos, bringing extra clarity while maintaining original face details, including expressions, for a clearer and more accurate result.

Other functionalities include Brighten, Fix Blur, Sharpen, Remove Reflection and Fix Lens Distortion. For portrait shots, the Portrait and Face features help optimize the lighting and balance.

