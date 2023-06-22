French ship carrying deep-sea diving robot nears Titan search zone - app

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:29 IST
A French research vessel carrying a deep-sea diving robot has slowed down as it reaches the search area for a missing submersible that was exploring the wreck of the Titanic, the Marine Traffic app showed.

Marine Traffic data showed the Atalante had slowed to a speed of 6 nautical knots and was located about 20 km to 30 km from the Polar Prince vessel which had carried the missing Titan submersible to waters above the Titanic wreck.

