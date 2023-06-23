South Korea's Yoon: to boost cooperation with Vietnam over Pyongyang threats -Yonhap

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vowed to boost cooperation with Vietnam against North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, calling them the "most pressing" security threats in the region, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Speaking following a meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi, Yoon also said South Korea will provide $4 billion of loans to Vietnam by 2030 as part of efforts to support their economic cooperation.

