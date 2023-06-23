Left Menu

Hyundai begins production of compact SUV EXTER at TN plant

Korean automaker Hyundai has commenced production of the latest compact sports utility vehicle EXTER from its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.A Ranger-Khaki color EXTER of Hyundai Motor India Limited HMIL rolled out from the assembly line at the factory in Sriperumbudur located on the west of Chennai about 45 km from here.At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish the industrys best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delight among our beloved customers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 17:57 IST
Hyundai begins production of compact SUV EXTER at TN plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Korean automaker Hyundai has commenced production of the latest compact sports utility vehicle EXTER from its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

A 'Ranger-Khaki' color EXTER of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) rolled out from the assembly line at the factory in Sriperumbudur located on the west of Chennai about 45 km from here.

''At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish the industry's best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delight among our beloved customers. With optimum utilisation of Industry 4.0 automation, HMIL's state-of-the-art production facility harmoniously integrates over 700 4th generation robots and highly skilled HMIL workforce to create superior mobility experiences,'' company MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said.

''With the Hyundai EXTER, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL's position as a full-range SUV manufacturer,'' he was quoted as saying in a company press release.

Hyundai Motor India has scheduled the launch of EXTER for July 10.

Equipped with a host of features including a smart electric sunroof, the EXTER would also have an inbuilt dashcam with dual cameras. It would also be HMIL's first micro-SUV to have over 60 plus connected features via BLUELINK technology making it the segment's most connected SUV.

The automaker has 12 car models across segments. The company has 1,348 sales points and 1,515 service points across the country. Besides serving the domestic market, the company ships to 85 countries, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023