Left Menu

Indian team crosses 150-medal mark on penultimate day of Special Olympics World Games

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games here.India now have a whopping 157 medals 66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze with a day left in the Games.Arayan 300m and Deepen 1000m were the gold medal winner roller skaters.The Indian men mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 12:57 IST
Indian team crosses 150-medal mark on penultimate day of Special Olympics World Games
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games here.

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games.

Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters.

The Indian men mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women's 5x5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday.

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men's/mixed bronze medal match. In the women's unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy contest. In tennis, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men's singles Level 5 event.

India also won a silver in women's handball after losing to Azerbaijan in the final.

The final day’s action on Sunday will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling. The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches to compete in 16 sports. The Special Olympics World Games is an event held to promote recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023