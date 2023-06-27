China's Q2 growth will be higher than Q1, says Premier Li
27-06-2023
China's second-quarter economic growth will be higher than growth in the first quarter, Premier Li Qiang told delegates at a World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin on Tuesday.
China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand, Li added.
