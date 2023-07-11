Left Menu

OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving July security patches

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:10 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving July security patches
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has released new OxygenOS updates for its smartphones, OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The updates integrate the July 2023 Android security patches and a couple of improvements.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's OxygenOS 13.1.0.600 update brings communication and camera improvements for a better experience.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T is getting the OxygenOS C.28 update with the July 2023 Android security patch.

As is customary with OnePlus updates, the rollout of these software updates will be incremental. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the OTA (Over-The-Air) update today. However, OnePlus plans to commence a broader rollout in the following days.

Check out the complete update changelog below:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OxygenOS 13.1.0.600

System

  • Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability and performance.

Communication

  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of network connections.

Camera

  • Improves camera performance for a better user experience.

OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS C.28

System

  • Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

These updates are currently rolling out to users in the India region. You can check for the updates manually by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates.

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023