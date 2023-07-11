OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 3 Lite 5G receiving July security patches

OnePlus has released new OxygenOS updates for its smartphones, OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The updates integrate the July 2023 Android security patches and a couple of improvements.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G's OxygenOS 13.1.0.600 update brings communication and camera improvements for a better experience.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2T is getting the OxygenOS C.28 update with the July 2023 Android security patch.

As is customary with OnePlus updates, the rollout of these software updates will be incremental. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the OTA (Over-The-Air) update today. However, OnePlus plans to commence a broader rollout in the following days.

Check out the complete update changelog below:

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OxygenOS 13.1.0.600

System

Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Communication

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of network connections.

Camera

Improves camera performance for a better user experience.

OnePlus Nord 2T OxygenOS C.28

System

Integrates the July 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

These updates are currently rolling out to users in the India region. You can check for the updates manually by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates.