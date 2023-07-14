Left Menu

You can now hyperlink text in Google Chat on web and Android

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 11:15 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google has added the ability for Workspace users to hyperlink text on the web and Android when composing or editing a message in Chat. In addition, the latest update also introduces the ability to copy over hyperlinks from Gmail, Docs, Sheets Slides and other places.

This highly requested feature will make your messages look cleaner, more compact and easier to read, Google wrote in a blog post.

To hyperlink the text, click on the link icon in the rich text formatting toolbar and enter the URL. Alternatively, Google Chat web users can use the keyboard shortcut (⌘+K on MacOS and Ctrl+K on ChromeOS & Windows) to hyperlink text. 

The new feature gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains (up to 15 days for feature visibility) starting on July 13, 2023. For Scheduled Release domains, the full rollout will commence on August 1, 2023. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts

