Greaves Electric Mobility collaborates with Readily Mobility to offer after-sales service

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:26 IST
Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, which owns the electric two-wheeler brand 'Ampere', on Wednesday said it has entered into a collaboration with roadside assistance company Readily Mobility, to offer comprehensive after-sales support to its fleet customers.

Readily Mobility is engaged in providing vehicle assistance, and through the collaboration with Greaves Electric Mobility, it would offer after-sales and service support to B2B fleet customers of Greaves Electric.

Under this agreement, Readily Mobility will cater to Ampere's fleet of vehicles to ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime and maximum business efficiency for Ampere's fleet customers, a company statement said.

''A thorough, holistic and superlative last-mile user experience is one of the key factors in accelerating the transition to EVs. Ampere is committed to bringing sustainability to products and its services as well,'' Greaves Electric Mobility CEO and Executive Director Sanjay Behl said.

''We are confident that our collaboration with Readily Mobility for hands-on roadside assistance will further boost our vision to make EVs an acceptable mode of commute and travel. We look forward to this exciting collaboration,'' Behl said.

According to the statement, Ampere and Readily Mobility are committed to offering services that enhance the overall ownership experience for customers.

''We are glad to be associated with Ampere and it is our esteemed pleasure to serve Ampere Vehicles customers across the country,'' Readily Mobility founder-global CEO Hitesh Sharma said.

''As India's biggest EV after sales company, we are responsible for creating a risk-free driving experience for EV users,'' he said.

