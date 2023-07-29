Google Chat introduces in-line reply feature within announcement spaces

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-07-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 10:55 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Earlier this year, Google Chat introduced the ability for space managers to configure spaces for sharing organizational announcements. To further enhance collaboration and interaction, Google is now adding an optional in-line reply feature within announcement spaces.

The in-line reply feature allows members of a space to actively respond to announcements and participate in discussions. This new option aims to foster more interactive and engaging conversations within organizations, facilitating seamless communication among team members.

For newly created announcement spaces, the in-line reply feature comes as the default setting for all members. This means that right from the start, everyone can participate in discussions, share their thoughts, and collaborate with their colleagues in a more dynamic manner.

In existing announcement spaces, the in-line reply feature will be initially available to space managers only. This approach allows space managers to gauge the impact of the new feature, maintain control over discussions, and make any necessary adjustments before enabling it for all members.

To configure the in-line reply setting, space managers can navigate to the space menu > space settings > permissions > “Reply to messages” and choose between “All members” or “Space managers only”.

As of July 28, 2023, the rollout of the in-line reply feature in Google Chat has already started for Rapid Release domains on the web platform, with gradual visibility expected over a maximum of 15 days. For Scheduled Release domains on the web platform, the rollout will commence on August 14, 2023.

On the other hand, mobile users, both Android and iOS, will start seeing the feature starting on July 28, 2023. Just like on the web platform, the feature will be made gradually visible to all users over the following 15 days.

In-line replies within announcement spaces in Google Chat will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

