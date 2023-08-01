Google brings Collaborations in Canvas to Assignments

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Google has introduced a new feature exclusively for Canvas to Assignments that allows users to create a Drive item and collaborate on it with other users in the course.

With the latest update, teachers and students can now collaborate on a variety of Google Drive items, including Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, Forms, Jamboards, and Drawing.

To enable users to access the new feature, Google Assignments must be turned ON.

To create a collaboration in Canvas, follow these steps:

Sign in to Canvas.

Open the course.

In the sidebar, click Collaborations.

At the top right, click + Collaboration > Google Drive (LTI 1.3).

Google Assignments Learning Tool Interoperability (LTI) 1.3 is an integrated application that gives educators who use Canvas a faster, simpler way to distribute, analyze, and grade student work. It brings the collaborative power of Google Workspace for Education to Canvas.

If you’re not signed in, sign in to your Google Workspace for Education account.

Enter a title for your assignment > (optional) enter a description

Under file type, select a Drive file type > under invite people to collaborate with you

Select any LMS users for which to share the collaboration Drive file > click Create > in the opened pop-up

Confirm your changes

Click Create.

To open a collaboration in Canvas:

Sign in to Canvas. Open the course. In the sidebar, click Collaborations. To open the Drive file in a new tab, click the title of the collaboration Note: The collaboration won't be listed in Canvas if you don’t have access to it

The new feature is available to Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.