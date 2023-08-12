ALTEN acquires Accord Global Technology Solutions, an engineering services company based out of India

ALTEN Group (''ALTEN''), headquartered in Paris, France and a market leader in engineering and technology consulting services, has recently completed the strategic acquisition of Accord Global Technology Solutions. This strategic acquisition combines ALTEN's scale and technology diversity with the digital innovation and know-how of Accord Global Technology Solutions to focus on leveraging technologies and deepen its engineering capabilities.

Founded three decades ago and spun out of Accord Software & Systems Private Limited in 2017, Accord Global Technology Solutions Private Limited (''Accord Global Technology Solutions'') is a Bangalore based company engaged in the business of providing hardware & software engineering services, embedded systems and digital technology services to clients in the aerospace, defense, automotive and other industries across the globe.

Accord Global Technology Solutions is part of the Accord Group, a Bangalore based group which was founded by five entrepreneurs. The Accord Group has three distinct business entities catering to different market segments: 1) Accord Software and Systems - a high-end defense technology products and solutions business; 2) Accord Ideation - An Innovation company having patented technology, IP and other assets, and; 3) Accord Global Technology Solutions, the hardware and software engineering services business.

ALTEN has acquired Accord Global Technology Solutions, which is one of the three businesses of Accord Group.

''The addition of Accord Global Technology Solutions to the ALTEN family strengthens our engineering business capabilities in India. As a combined entity, we can support our clients globally throughout the entire engineering lifecycle with both services and solutions. Accord Global Technology Solutions will enable a fruitful diversification of ALTEN positioning in India for local and worldwide customers. They will enrich our expertise in innovative areas like Aerospace and Automotive embedded solutions. I am excited to welcome everyone at Accord Global Technology Solutions into the ALTEN family. Talking about the company's plans in India, Pascal Amore (EVP, Head of APAC at ALTEN) said, that in accordance with the ALTEN's expansion strategy, India will continue to be our biggest market as we expand our footprint and Accord Global Technology Solutions will further reinforce and augment Alten's presence in India from an existing workforce of 8000+,'' said Pascal Amore, EVP, Head of APAC at ALTEN.

''At the Accord Group, our evolution has been propelled by the pursuit of high competence and excellence based on our core system of trust and ethical relationship with all stakeholders. This has helped us create great value for our customers, employees and vendors. Today, as our team at Accord Global Technology Solutions joins hands with ALTEN, we are excited that they can leverage the collective capabilities and geographical presence to accelerate business growth, professional growth for the employees, wider and deeper portfolio of services and solutions for the customers and helping us to fulfill our mission of providing innovative products and services to customers in aerospace, automotive, embedded and other safety critical systems. We share with ALTEN a dedication to innovation, and a commitment to and passion for excellence,'' said J Mohan Sundaresan, Co-founder of the Accord Group.

About the ALTEN Group With a strong legacy, ALTEN supports its customers' development strategies in the areas of innovation, R&D and technological information systems. ALTEN is a world leader in Engineering and IT Services and works with key players in the Aeronautics & Space, Defense & Naval, Security, Automotive, Rail, Energy, Life Sciences, Finance, Retail, Telecommunications and Services sectors. With revenue of more than Euro 4 Bn and with 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About Accord Global Technology Solutions With strong growth momentum and a robust operating profile, Accord Global Technology Solutions is an end-to-end engineering services company with strong capabilities across full life-cycle hardware and software engineering, embedded systems and digital technologies in sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive and diversified industrials. Operating with a workforce of 500+ highly technical and multi-disciplinary employees, Accord Global Technology Solutions has multiple long-standing, scalable relationships with marquee global clients. The company has charted an impressive track record across customer satisfaction, innovation, sales, and profitability. The success of the Company has been made possible with continuous enhancement of competence in technology, quality processes, project management and customer focus.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184125/ALTEN_Accord.jpg

