Google Docs, Sheets and Slides apps on Android get design refresh

Google has announced a modernized visual design upgrade for its key productivity apps on Android, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Android users can look forward to a range of enhancements, with a particular focus on elements like the editing toolbar, icons, background colours, and more.

"Android users will notice a refreshed look for things like the editing toolbar, icons, background colours, and more," Google stated in its official announcement.

This visual design upgrade aligns with Google's ongoing commitment to improving its suite of productivity apps. By offering a more modern and visually appealing experience, the tech giant aims to enhance the productivity and efficiency of its users.

While the exact release date for the refreshed visual design update remains undisclosed, Google has assured Android users that these enhancements will be visible in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Google Sheets users will now see a new prompt that will help them use the smart canvas features. When opening a new spreadsheet or tab, you will now see "Type @ to insert" to get started with smart canvas features in Sheets. The feature is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may not take more than 15 days to be fully visible.