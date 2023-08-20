Left Menu

Two men die in Ironman competition in Ireland

Two male participants in the Ironman Cork competition have died in separate incidents during the 1.9km swimming leg of the 70.3km event on Sunday in Youghal, Ireland. Medical personnel pronounced them dead. "We are deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of two participants in the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 race.

Two male participants in the Ironman Cork competition have died in separate incidents during the 1.9km swimming leg of the 70.3km event on Sunday in Youghal, Ireland. Local media reported that emergency services pulled the men, aged 40 and 60, from the water. Medical personnel pronounced them dead.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of two participants in the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 race. During the swim portion of Sunday's race, security personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising that the athletes were in need of assistance," the organisers posted on Facebook. "We share our deepest condolences with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support during this difficult time," they added.

The event was scheduled to be held on Saturday but was postponed by a day due to the effects of Storm Betty.

