Left Menu

Smiths Detection introduces advanced baggage screening system in India

Smiths Detection on Friday said its advanced cabin baggage screening system based on Computed Tomography CT technology will be available in India. According to the release, a majority of the airports are using Smiths Detection equipment to screen passengers carry-on and checked baggage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:31 IST
Smiths Detection introduces advanced baggage screening system in India
  • Country:
  • India

Smiths Detection on Friday said its advanced cabin baggage screening system based on Computed Tomography (CT) technology will be available in India. The company is a leading player in threat detection and security screening technologies. In a statement, the company said the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX system will help improve passenger throughput and overall experience at airports by no longer requiring passengers to place electronic devices, chargers, and liquids, among other items, into separate trays outside of their carry-on baggage. Earlier, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an advisory requiring the installation of 3D computed tomography X-ray machines at pre-departure security check points at all Indian airports with an annual traffic of more than five million passengers, the release said. According to the release, a majority of the airports are using Smiths Detection equipment to screen passengers' carry-on and checked baggage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global
4
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023