Kolkata Police stresses on CCTV cameras, armed guards in advisory for jewellery stores

The Kolkata Police on Friday issued an advisory for the security of jewellery stores in the city, in which it asked them to install high-quality CCTV cameras and hire armed guards.

The advisory came in the wake of day-light robberies at two stores of a well-known jewellery retailer in Purulia and Nadia districts on Tuesday.

Besides asking jewellery stores to install cameras, the police asked them to locate the teams which would monitor the CCTV outputs at a separate place so that they could alert the authorities in case of an emergency.

The stores were also asked to hire guards with valid arms licenses and functional arms.

''It is advised that the entry gate of the Gold/Diamond jewellery shops must be kept closed and manned by a two-tier security system which includes a gunman inside and another security guard outside who will frisk the customer for firearms or other weapons, or any incriminating material,'' the advisory said.

The gate should be opened only on getting a signal from the security guard posted outside, it said. ''No customer wearing a helmet/mask/covering face should be allowed to enter the shop,'' the Kolkata Police said, asking the stores to verify the background of a person before employing him. There should be mandatory guard posting even when the shop is closed for more than a day, it said.

The city police will hold a meeting with the jewellery stores next week over the security issues, an official said.

