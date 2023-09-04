Torero Corporation launches new store of A.T. Cross in Mumbai

With this new store launch, Torero Corporation's goal is to support and serve the whole distribution and partner ecosystem of the renowned American brand A.T. Cross Kolkata, September 4th, 2023: India-based leather manufacturing company Torero Corporation on Wednesday (24th August) inaugurated an exclusive store for the oldest American brand A.T. Cross in Mumbai. Cross has been quite in vogue in India for the past 70 years and this opening will mark a new international agreement for Torero which is already Cross's long-standing licensee and partner. Cross's premiere pens and accessories are globally renowned in 140 countries around the world and with this engagement, Torero's goal is to support and serve the whole distribution and partner ecosystem of the A.T. Cross.

The latest swanky store is located in Goregaon area, which is the pivotal centre for both distributors and industries. This store would cater as a common platform for the customers to look at the whole collection and even join the Cross universe as a distributor, partner, and reseller. Additionally, with Cross, people of small and large businesses can predominantly assist their distribution channel as well.

The latest Cross's store in Mumbai will range a wide array of products to offer for every occasion, festival, and celebration. The products are available at an attractive Indian price with an international lifestyle warranty. It will also provide access to the best and most memorable personalized and customized gifts for its patrons. The product offerings range from including gift sets for festivals and other occasions. Additionally, among the traditional gifts which people mostly likely to buy are the Cross-wallet pen set, Cross annual journal, and planner etc. Cross also offers a full range of men's & women's business accessories, including cross-body bags, pouches, men's bags, belts, duffles, women's totes, and laptop-friendly totes. Whereas Women's wallets and other fantastic business tools are famous among new workers, and also have excellent gifts for weddings and throughout the holiday season.

Yashovardhan Gupta, spokesperson of Torero Corporation said, "Cross has been with us for a decade now, and we take huge pride in being a part of this milestone launch. This amalgamation will go up and beyond and we are looking forward to more such store launches in the near future. With this new store launch in Mumbai, we are to support and serve the whole distribution and partner ecosystem of the A.T. Cross. Additionally, with the upcoming festive season, this store will serve as a hub for an array of gifts and accessories for your dear ones".

Speaking on this, A.T Cross Company said, ''Torero has been a long-term partner, for over a decade now. We have now decided to extend this partnership with a comprehensive exclusive and international agreement.'' Additionally, Torero has bagged an ''Exclusive Global Licence for Cross leather accessories'' in 2012 and has received vital recognition globally. With this, it became the first Indian company that acquired the exclusive global license for Cross, a renowned luxury brand. About Torero: Torero Corporation Pvt Ltd. founded by Yashovardhan Gupta, is a Kolkata based manufacturer of Leather goods, travel good and gifts. Torero goal is to serve its customers with trust, reliability, fast delivery and industry leading margins. Additionally, to achieve this goal, Torero is backward integrated, automated to provide its customers, a rapid precise and hassle-free ordering experience. Torero's long-term goal is to generate 100,000 jobs and become the gateway for buying fashion accessories from India.

