NABARD to reflect on the future of agritech-fintech collaboration at GFF 2023

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be participating in multiple panel discussions at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) scheduled to take place between 5th - 7th September 2023 in Mumbai.

NABARD's speakers will highlight the significance of collaboration between agritech and fintech. They will elaborate on how aligning these two sectors can add value to the existing agricultural value chain and pave the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and technologically advanced agricultural ecosystem. NABARD will also give its perspective on the impact of digital identity and KYC solutions on regulation. Low cost fintech solutions can help Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Rural Co-operative Banks (RCBs) to on-board digital KYC systems which will bring efficiency in the KYC AML CFT framework of these banks.

Through the GFF platform, NABARD will share its vision to revolutionise agriculture through Agriculture 2.0 to create a thriving ecosystem in rural India through the intersection of agriculture, finance and technology.

Throwing more light on their participation in the event, Shri Manikumar S, Chief General Manager (CGM), Strategic Planning and Product Innovation Department (SPPID), NABARD said, ''GFF 2023 is a fantastic platform for us to communicate our beliefs about the benefits of harnessing the collective brilliance of fintech and agritech startups. We are confident that we can create transformative solutions to shape the future of agriculture by collaborating with these start-ups. Apart from providing financial support to farmers for adopting modern agricultural technologies, NABARD is building capacity and training farmers to reap the benefits of technology and digital payment methods for transactions. We are looking forward to the opportunity to put forth our views in front of an eclectic and enlightened audience.'' About NABARD: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is an apex development financial institution in India. Established on 12 July 1982, with headquarters in Mumbai, NABARD operates with a mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural prosperity through effective credit support, related services, institutional development, and other innovative initiatives. NABARD plays a crucial role in fostering rural development, empowering farmers, and catalyzing the growth of the rural economy.

For more details on NABARD's panellists, please check the Annexure below.

Annexure Global Fintech Fest 2023 : Sept 5-7, 2023 - NABARD Sessions Sl. No.

Venue Time slot Topic / Activity Type of engagement Moderator Panelists Name & Organization 5-Sep-23 1 Hall 204 A&B 12:15 hrs to 13:05 hrs The impact of digital identity and KYC solutions on regulation Panel discussion Amit Goel, Partner, 77Capital Pankaja Borah Deputy General Manager, DoS, NABARD Arpit Ratan, Co-Founder and Business Head, Signzy Kshitij Talwar, GM and SVP - CRIF Digital and Open Banking Solutions, CRIF Shankar Palaniandy, Co-founder and CEO, FRS Labs Wriju Ray, Chief Business Officer, IDfy 07-Sep-23 2 Hall 206 A & B 13:35 hrs to 14:05 hrs Engagement with Fintechs and Agri-techs : NABARD's Experience 1) NABVENTURES to share their initiatives and experiences with Fintechs 2) NABKISAN to share their experiences with FPOs 3) OFDD to share their insights in supporting RBICs Open Session GM(SB) SPPID Shri Srinivasan Ramesh MD & CEO, NABKISAN Finance Ltd.

Dr. R. Kalpana Sastry Former Joint Director, ICAR-NAARM Smt. Inderjeet Sanghwan, Deputy General Manager, NABARD Deepti Helgaonkar, Deputy General Manager, NABVENTURES Fund 3 Hall 206 A & B 14:10 hrs to 14:50 hrs Value Chain Financing in Agriculture Panel Discussion Mr. M K De GM, NABARD Mr. Yogendra Shelkey DGM, SBI Mr. Ashutosh Deshpande Reliance Foundation Mr. Srinivasan Ramesh MD & CEO, NABKISAN Mr. Santosh Watpade Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd 4 To develop innovative solutions to provide digital financial services in remote and inaccessible areas lacking connectivity and communication networks. The challenge is to ensure that residents of such regions can access financial services seamlessly, empowering them economically and enhancing financial inclusion Hackathon Shri. Sonny George Chief Technology Officer, NABARD Shri. G.V. Sunil Kumar General Manager, NABARD Dr. Sat Kumar Tomar CEO, Satyukt Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Shri. Rahul Shashni General Manager, NABARD Shri O. P. Dhaneria Deputy General Manager, NABARD Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201459/NABARD_Logo.jpg

