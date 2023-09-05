Left Menu

Mappls KOGO raises Rs 9 cr from MapMyIndia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:19 IST
Mappls KOGO raises Rs 9 cr from MapMyIndia
  • India

AI travel expert app Mappls KOGO on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 9 crore from MapMyIndia (CE Infosystems Ltd).

The company had previously raised Rs 10 crore from MapMyIndia, which provides digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Mappls KOGO has a user base of over 20 lakh.

The newly acquired funds will propel Kogo's AI capabilities and data refinement to new horizons, enabling the app to scale its Business-to-Consumer (B2C) business to solidify its promise as the ultimate AI travel expert.

Mappls KOGO was founded by Raj K Gopalakrishnan and Praveer Kochhar and helps people plan their travel in minutes with expert recommendations generated by AI.

The AI stack is backed up by a global travel ecosystem of flights, over 10 lakh hotels, 3 lakh experiences, 20,000 detailed itineraries and millions of kilometers of routes.

''MapMyIndia's industry leadership will continue to strengthen the real-time locational intelligence of our data. This funding reaffirms MapmyIndia's trust in our AI stack's potential to disrupt the travel sector,'' CEO and Co-founder of Mappls KOGO Raj K Gopalakrishnan said.

