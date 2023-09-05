Left Menu

Krafton India ropes in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as BGMI brand ambassador

E-sports company Krafton India on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India BGMI.With this collaboration, Krafton will launch its Play Pure campaign, the company said. We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:28 IST
E-sports company Krafton India on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

With this collaboration, Krafton will launch its Play Pure campaign, the company said. ''We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family... this collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation,'' Krafton India Chief Executive Officer Sean Hyunil Sohn said. Singh said as an artist he finds gaming to be an extension of his creative expression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

