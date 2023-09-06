UIDAI showcases Product Enhancements and Collaboration with Industry Partners at GFF 2023

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has constantly strived to provide seamless services to leverage the Aadhaar identity platform and support residents to avail a host of services at their fingertips.

This year UIDAI showcased its improved Face Authentication facility, powered by AI and ML engines, developed entirely in-house, under the theme of “reimagining Aadhaar #authentication” at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai.

Under its Volunteer Guideline 2022, the UIDAI has been encouraging industry and fintech partners to collaborate with UIDAI with larger objective to enable faster technology adoption and to find better solutions and products to serve the residents even better.

Under this policy the UIDAI worked closely over last few months with Airtel Payments Bank to improve the resident experience component for face authentication. This was achieved through both teams working closely to ensure optimised capture under low light condition while integrating better fraud detection and prevention mechanisms.

Partner use-cases were also demonstrated like that of attendance systems for beneficiaries of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and for customer acquisition process by banks.

As part of GFF 2023, the UIDAI also facilitated an industry meet-up under the theme “reimagine Aadhaar #together” with executives of various fintech firms and associated ecosystem partners, with the intent to explore opportunities to collaborate, co-innovate and enable wider adoption of Aadhaar.

With an added focus on innovation, the UIDAI also presented the roadmap to enable innovation within a new Sandbox environment and a dedicated state-of-the-art Innovation Lab at the UIDAI Tech Centre to facilitate R&D and innovation.

This was yet another step by team UIDAI to encourage all academia and industry partners to work closely together for resident enablement towards secure, seamless and inclusive usage of Aadhaar.

(With Inputs from PIB)