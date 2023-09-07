Samsung unveils new 4TB SSD 990 PRO for gamers and creative profession

Samsung has added a new 4TB model to its SSD 990 PRO series - a lineup of high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSDs powered by in-house eighth-generation V-NAND (V8) technology and improved proprietary controller. The 4TB capacity models with and without Heatsink will be available in early October 2023.

The 4TB 990 PRO offers near-max performance, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. It boasts random read and write speeds of up to 1,600K and 1,550K IOPS3 respectively - the fastest random read performance among PCIe 4.0 interface consumer SSDs - making it the ideal solution for gamers, and creative professionals seeking top-tier performance and storage space.

According to Samsung, for high-end games that support the latest in game-loading technology, the 990 PRO series can help reduce lag, allowing avid gamers to enjoy real-time gameplay experiences with consistently high frames per second (FPS).

Further, the 990 PRO series offers up to 50% performance improvement compared to the previous 980 PRO series. The nickel coating on the controller and the heat spreader label on the SSD's backside ensure optimal temperature level maintenance and minimal performance fluctuations over time.

The 990 PRO model with Heatsink features a slim heatsink to deliver the full experience in sustained high-performance computing and gaming capabilities.

Furthermore, the SSD is compatible with the latest game consoles, which means it can speed up game installation and loading times, while also preventing performance drops that can result from overheating.

The 4TB SSD 990 PRO was designed with a single-sided M.2 form factor, making it slimmer than other double-sided M.2 SSDs. This ensures that users do not face issues like the inability to install the SSD or the risk of damaging other components when installing it into ultra-thin laptops.

"Today's gamers and creative professionals require high-capacity, high-performance SSDs and Samsung's new 4TB SSD 990 PRO is the perfect storage solution to meet their needs. As the demand for high-resolution content and ultra-fast data-processing speeds continues to grow, high-performance NVMe2 storage has become a core requirement," said Hangu Sohn, Corporate Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.