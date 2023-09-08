North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine -KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 02:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 02:57 IST
North Korea has launched a new tactical nuclear attack submarine, state media reported on Friday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the submarine-launching ceremony, news agency KCNA said. "The submarine-launching ceremony heralded the beginning of a new chapter for bolstering up the naval force of the DPRK," KCNA said, using the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
