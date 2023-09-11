Left Menu

Type-V Heavy Drop System showcased at North Tech Symposium in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:23 IST
Type-V Heavy Drop System showcased at North Tech Symposium in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A ''Type-V Heavy Drop System'' in which a parachute is used to drop from an aircraft arms, ammunition and equipment weighing up to 20 tons in a battlefield or an inaccessible high-altitude area was showcased at the North Tech Symposium here on Monday.

Designed and developed at the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the system was successfully tested from a cargo aircraft by the Indian Air Force (IAF) recently, officials said.

With the help of this system, arms, equipment and ammunition weighing up to 20 tons can be easily transported and dropped with the help of parachute in the battlefield or inaccessible high-altitude areas, they said.

Being manufactured with 100 per cent indigenous resources, the IAF users have declared it a major success under ''make in India''. Officials said the testing was jointly completed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, armed forces and Airbornics Defence and Space Private Limited (defence division of JCBL).

''The system can be used for C-17, C-130 and other C-series aircraft. It has a platform and a special multi-stage parachute system,'' an official said.

It consists of eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute and electrical, electronic, mechanical systems and other latching accessories. The platform of this system is made of a special aluminum metal, they said.

Preparations have been completed for the induction of this system into the armed forces, he added.

It is being manufactured by Airbornics Defence and Space Private Limited.

ADSPL is involved in R&D activities with aerial delivery research and development establishment, Agra (DRDO) since 2018 for development of such systems for the needs of the armed forces, officials said. The three-day North Tech Symposium, organised by the Army, began on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday.

A large number of companies and start-ups are showcasing their military equipment at the symposium, which facilitates a structured approach to product evaluation, prioritisation, and acquisition while contributing actionable inputs for procurement plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023