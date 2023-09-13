WNS Named to TIME’s List of World’s Best Companies 2023

Left Menu

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, today announced that it has been named to TIME magazines 2023 list of Worlds Best Companies.TIME and market research company Statista collaborated to identify the Worlds Best Companies for 2023 based on three key areas Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:31 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named to TIME magazine's 2023 list of World's Best Companies.

TIME and market research company Statista collaborated to identify the World's Best Companies for 2023 based on three key areas – Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability. Employee satisfaction was assessed via independent surveys of nearly 150,000 employees from 58 countries, who evaluated their employers across factors including image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality. Revenue growth was measured on both an absolute and relative basis using 2020 to 2022 data from Statista's internal databases which tracks more than 70 million companies. And finally, ESG data for standardized KPIs from Statista's database of more than 3,000 companies was combined with targeted data research to rank companies' Sustainability efforts. Companies with the highest scores across all 3 dimensions were named the World's Best Companies by TIME and Statista.

"WNS' strong culture of innovation, domain centricity, and commitment to excellence is reflected in the company's success. Our inclusion in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies serves to highlight our ongoing focus on driving long-term sustainable value for all of our key stakeholders, including our clients, employees, investors, and communities," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The full list of TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 can be accessed here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2023/ About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

