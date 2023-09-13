Left Menu

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC is planning to run its fountains in two shifts, with the afternoon time to be reserved for their maintenance, officials said. According to officials, there are 61 fountains in the NDMC area, of which 21 were installed in the lead-up to the G20 Summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:43 IST
NDMC planning to run its fountains in two shifts, afternoon to be reserved for maintenance
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to run its fountains in two shifts, with the afternoon time to be reserved for their maintenance, officials said. According to officials, there are 61 fountains in the NDMC area, of which 21 were installed in the lead-up to the G20 Summit. ''The NDMC plans to run its fountains in two shifts every day. During the first shift in the morning, the fountains will run from 7 am to 1 pm and in the second shift, the timing will be 4 pm to 11 pm. The maintenance work will be carried out between 1 pm and 4 pm,'' said an official. He also said this timing applies to fountains that are not in parks or gardens of the NDMC. ''The fountains in parks and gardens will run according to the timings of the opening and closing of the parks,'' he added. NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that for security of the assets created during the G20 Summit, they are continuing with the deployment of security guards. ''These guards have been deployed near statues, flyovers and fountains. We appeal to people to 'own' these assets so that there is no need for deploying security guards. These assets add to the beauty of the area and people should not make them dirty,'' he said. Upadhyay also said that earlier there were no fixed timings for the operation of fountains, but now there will be fixed hours for their refilling and cleaning. He also said that a few people took away some plants, and appealed to people to refrain from such acts.

