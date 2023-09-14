Five Widely Used Graphic Design Software and How to Pick the Right One

Note that trying various graphic design software applications is one of the best ways to determine the most suitable option for achieving your graphic design objectives. Additionally, you may already be familiar with Canva and Adobe, which are two widely recognized tools employed by creatives to produce images, videos, and various forms of media for branding and other creative endeavors. Note that graphic design software encompasses applications and software programs utilized by graphic designers for the creation, modification, and manipulation of digital imagery.

These software programs also empower designers to edit and resize images, craft original illustrations, blend text, colors, and shapes, and transform their creative visions into reality. Additionally, the resulting creations find their place in brochures, websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms. Continue reading to discover five well-known graphic design software options and gain insights into how to select the most suitable one for your needs.

Five Well-Known Graphic Design Software Programs

1. Adobe Illustrator

Accessible via the Adobe Creative Cloud application, compatible with both PC and macOS platforms.

Category: Vector graphics.

Key Features: Includes templates, preconfigured blank document options, touch-enabled device workspaces, and seamless integration with InDesign.

Ideal Use: Suited for creating vector graphics that maintain image quality when scaled up or down.

Pricing: Available at $20.99 per month.

2. Canva for Teams

Accessible through cloud-based services.

Category: Encompasses display ad design, photo editing, desktop publishing, data visualization, and design systems.

Key Features: Facilitates collaborative design efforts, provides brand templates, streamlines design approval, and offers asset and permission management.

Ideal Use: Ideal for scaling the entire design workflow across teams, regardless of individual skill levels.

Pricing: Priced at $149.90 annually for the initial five users.

3. Adobe InDesign

Accessible via the Adobe Creative Cloud application, compatible with both PC and macOS platforms.

Category: Desktop publishing.

Key Features: Offers templates, preconfigured blank document options, touch-enabled device workspaces, and synchronization with Illustrator.

Ideal Use: Well-suited for crafting extensive multi-page documents, including books, magazines, reports, and brochures.

Pricing: Available at a monthly cost of $20.99.

4. Microsoft Publisher

Designed exclusively for PC users.

Category: Desktop publishing.

Key Features: Offers an array of pre-designed templates for crafting greeting cards, yearbooks, email newsletters, and more.

Ideal Use: Particularly well-suited for achieving precise layouts and professional styling in publications.

Pricing: Available for a one-time fee of $159.00.

5. Foxit PDF Editor

Accessible on both PC and macOS platforms.

Category: Offers functionalities such as file conversion, PDF editing, document creation, e-signature capabilities, and desktop publishing.

Key Features: Provides advanced PDF editing, streamlines automated workflows, supports media embedding, and ensures document protection and security.

Ideal Use: Best suited for comprehensive document tasks, including creation, editing, filling, and e-signing, all within a single application.

Pricing: Available for a one-time fee of $159.00.

Selecting the Right Graphic Design Software

Consider Your Design Objectives

To begin defining your path, consider asking these questions:

What specific types of graphic design projects do you aim to accomplish?

Which aspects of graphic design are you inclined to specialize in?

How would you characterize your enduring passion and commitment to graphic design in the long term?

Enroll in a Graphic Design Course

Note that gaining proficiency in graphic design skills and principles can simplify the process of choosing the appropriate software for your needs. So, seek out courses that provide comprehensive instruction on various software applications and lead you through their utilization in project completion.

Explore Graphic Design Software Options

Familiarizing yourself with different software programs is also good advice. Note that it will help you learn about their capabilities, pricing structures, and how they can be effectively utilized in project execution. Hubspot, a prominent figure in the marketing industry, also suggests DesignWizard, Canva, Adobe Express, and Lunacy as top-notch free options suitable for beginners and marketers. As you accumulate more knowledge, compile a checklist of essential features, such as a photo editor or background remover, that you require in a software program.

