Left Menu

Chromebooks to get regular automatic updates for 10 years

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:54 IST
Chromebooks to get regular automatic updates for 10 years
Image Credit: Google

Google said on Thursday all Chromebook platforms will get regular automatic updates for 10 years, beginning next year. For Chromebooks released before 2021 and already in use, users and IT admins will be able to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform's release (after they receive their last automatic update).

"Today, we're announcing new ways to keep your Chromebooks up and running even longer. All Chromebook platforms will get regular automatic updates for 10 years — more than any other operating system commits to today," the tech giant said.

Additionally, Google is rolling out updates that help make repair processes even faster for Chromebooks. With the new repair flows, authorized repair centers and school technicians can repair Chromebooks without a physical USB key, thereby reducing the time required for software repairs by over 50%.

Further, in the coming months, Google will be rolling out new, power-efficient features to a majority of compatible platforms. Adaptive charging on Chromebook will help preserve battery health, while battery saver will reduce or turn off energy-intensive processes. You can manage adapting charging under Settings on your Chromebook.

"With all these updates, we're committed to keeping Chromebooks universally accessible, helpful and secure — and helping you safely learn and work on them for years to come," Google wrote in a blog post.

TRENDING

1
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs expanded use of Alnylam's gene silencing drug; Indian firms linked to cough syrup deaths had received warnings and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel backs expanded use of Alnylam's gene sil...

 Global
3
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
4
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023