Chromebooks to get regular automatic updates for 10 years

Google said on Thursday all Chromebook platforms will get regular automatic updates for 10 years, beginning next year. For Chromebooks released before 2021 and already in use, users and IT admins will be able to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform's release (after they receive their last automatic update).

"Today, we're announcing new ways to keep your Chromebooks up and running even longer. All Chromebook platforms will get regular automatic updates for 10 years — more than any other operating system commits to today," the tech giant said.

Additionally, Google is rolling out updates that help make repair processes even faster for Chromebooks. With the new repair flows, authorized repair centers and school technicians can repair Chromebooks without a physical USB key, thereby reducing the time required for software repairs by over 50%.

Further, in the coming months, Google will be rolling out new, power-efficient features to a majority of compatible platforms. Adaptive charging on Chromebook will help preserve battery health, while battery saver will reduce or turn off energy-intensive processes. You can manage adapting charging under Settings on your Chromebook.

"With all these updates, we're committed to keeping Chromebooks universally accessible, helpful and secure — and helping you safely learn and work on them for years to come," Google wrote in a blog post.