Bard now integrates with Google apps and services for more helpful responses

Google's AI conversational tool Bard can now connect with Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube and more to provide more helpful responses.

With Extensions, Bard's most capable model yet, the AI chatbot can now retrieve and help you work with real-time information from Google Maps, YouTube, Hotels and Flights. For instance, if you're planning a trip, you can use Bard to grab the dates that suit everyone's schedule from Gmail, look up real-time flight and hotel information, see Google Maps directions to the airport, and even watch YouTube videos of things to do there - all within one conversation.

You can disable extensions at any time.

Secondly, Bard can now help you double-check responses with the improved version of the "Google It" feature. Starting today with English, when a statement can be evaluated, you’ll see it highlighted in Bard's response and can click the highlighted phrase to learn more.

With the latest update, when someone shares a Bard conversation with you through Bard's public link-sharing feature, you can continue that conversation in your account and build off of what they started.

Google is also expanding access to existing English language features including the ability to upload images with Google Lens, get Search images in responses, and modify Bard responses, to more than 40 languages.

"All of these new features are possible because of updates we've made to our PaLM 2 model, our most capable yet. Based on your feedback, we've applied state-of-the-art reinforcement learning techniques to train the model to be more intuitive and imaginative. So, whether you want to collaborate on something creative, start in one language and continue in one of 40+ others, or ask for in-depth coding assistance, Bard can now respond with even greater quality and accuracy," Yury Pinsky, Director, Product Management, Bard, wrote in a blog post.