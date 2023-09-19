Yellen says any economic spillover to U.S. from China likely small
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:35 IST
Any spillover from China's economic issues into the United States would likely be small, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday, adding that China can leverage policy to address its economy.
"There could be some spillovers to the United States, but I believe they're relatively small. It's countries in Asia that are likely to be more affected," Yellen said in an interview with the television news network.
