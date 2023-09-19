Left Menu

UK's Online Safety Bill finally passed by parliament

The bill has been heavily altered since it was first proposed more than four years ago, including last year's major shift away from tackling "legal but harmful" content to an emphasis on child protection and the removal of illegal content. Once the bill receives royal assent and becomes law, social media platforms will be expected to remove illegal content quickly or prevent it from appearing in the first place.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:14 IST
UK's Online Safety Bill finally passed by parliament

Britain's long-awaited Online Safety Bill setting tougher standards for social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok has been agreed by parliament and will soon become law, the government said on Tuesday. Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the bill was a "game-changing" piece of legislation.

"Today, this government is taking an enormous step forward in our mission to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online," she said. The bill has been heavily altered since it was first proposed more than four years ago, including last year's major shift away from tackling "legal but harmful" content to an emphasis on child protection and the removal of illegal content.

Once the bill receives royal assent and becomes law, social media platforms will be expected to remove illegal content quickly or prevent it from appearing in the first place. They will also be expected to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content like pornography by enforcing age limits and age-checking measures.

If companies do not comply, media regulator Ofcom will be able to issue fines of up to 18 million pounds ($22.3 million) or 10% of their annual global turnover. Messaging platforms led by Meta's WhatsApp have opposed a provision in the law that they say could force them to break end-to-end encryption.

The government, however, has said the bill does not ban end-to-end encryption. Instead it will require companies to take action to stop child abuse on their platforms and as a last resort develop technology to scan encrypted messages, it has said.

Tech companies have said scanning messages and end-to-end encryption are fundamentally incompatible. Earlier this month, junior minister Stephen Parkinson appeared to concede ground, saying in parliament's upper chamber that Ofcom would only require them to scan content where "technically feasible".

Donelan said in response to questions about Parkinson's statement that further work to develop the technology was needed but government-funded research had shown it was possible. ($1 = 0.8072 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India
4
eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

eTrans Solutions Pvt Ltd acquires Ranet4u, charts growth path

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023