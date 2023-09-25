Ericsson partners with CERAI at IIT Madras to drive research in Responsible AI

Ericsson has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras' (IIT Madras) Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) for joint research in the field of Responsible AI. The company will be joining CeRAI as a 'Platinum Consortium Member' for five years.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson Research will support and participate in all research activities at CeRAI - an interdisciplinary research centre that envisions becoming a premier research centre for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI with immediate impact in deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem.

"6G and future networks aim to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds, enabling immersive AR/VR experiences. While AI-controlled sensors connect humans and machines, responsible AI practices are essential to ensure trust, fairness, and privacy compliance. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge methods to enhance trust and explainability in AI algorithms for the public good. Our partnership with CERAI at IIT Madras is aligned with Indian Government’s vision for the Bharat 6G program," said Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Global Head of Ericsson Research.

To commemorate the partnership, a panel discussion on "Responsible AI for Networks of the future" was held at an event held at the IIT Madras campus on Monday, September 25.

Commenting on this collaboration, Prof. B. Ravindran, Faculty Head, CeRAI, IIT Madras, and Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, said, “Networks of the future will enable easier access to high-performing AI systems. It is imperative that we embed responsible AI principles from the very beginning in such systems. Ericsson, being a leader in future networks is an ideal partner for CeRAI to drive the research and for facilitating adoption of responsible design of AI systems."