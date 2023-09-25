Consumers intent to shop online, spend more this festive season: Survey

A significant percentage of consumers have expressed an intent to shop online during the upcoming festive season and are also willing to increase their spending this year, says a survey.

According to the Amazon India commissioned survey by Nielsen Media, based on a sample size of 8,159 consumers across metro and smaller cities, found that 87 per cent of consumers in metros and 86 per cent across tier-2 cities (population 10-40 Lakh) prefer to shop online this festive period.

As per the survey, ''81 per cent of consumers intend to shop online during this festive season. 1 in 2 consumers are willing to increase their spending this festive period compared to last year.'' According to a Redseer Consulting report, consumer spending in festive sales of 2022, had increased marginally by 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The Nielsen Media survey found that 3 in 4 consumers wait for online festive shopping events to purchase large appliances, as these events give them access to new brands and product launches across products such as refrigerators, washing machines, geysers, and air conditioners.

''An intriguing insight into consumer behaviour reveals that 76 per cent of consumers wait for online festive shopping events to purchase smartphones. Around 60 per cent are interested in the Rs 10,000-20,000 price range, while 2 in 3 consumers seek 5G features,'' the survey said on Monday.

The survey found that over 77 per cent of consumers affirmed that online festive shopping events enhance the convenience of their online shopping experience with options like faster delivery.

According to the survey, 76 per cent of Indian consumers purchase luxury and authentic beauty brands during online festive shopping events.

Around 74 per cent affirmed their confidence in online festive-led shopping events to deliver genuine and original beauty products, the survey report said.

''We are inspired to learn that consumers this year are excited and willing to spend and shop more online. We are humbled to know that consumers across India find Amazon.in to be the most trusted, preferred and loved online shopping destination,'' Amazon India, Country Manager for India Consumer Business, Manish Tiwary said.

