Health News Roundup: Novartis confirms Sandoz spin-off for October 4, 2023; AbbVie terminates deal with I-Mab to develop cancer drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages

Britain's second biggest airport Gatwick implemented a temporary limit on daily flights on Monday because of a shortage of staff in air traffic control caused by illnesses, including coronavirus. The airport imposed an immediate cap of 800 flights taking off or landing a day until Sunday and said 164 flights will be cancelled because of the disruption.

Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday it would collaborate with U.S. tech firm Valo Health to discover and develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence. Novo Nordisk said in a statement it will use Valo's platform and Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment of $60 million.

Novartis confirms Sandoz spin-off for October 4, 2023

Novartis on Monday confirmed its plans for a 100% spin-off of the Sandoz business on Oct. 4 after shareholders gave their approval earlier this month. Novartis also said key regulatory approvals have been obtained, including the approval by SIX Exchange Regulation for the listing of the Sandoz shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Pakistan probes distributors of Roche cancer drug after patients go blind

Pakistan said on Monday it was investigating two local distributors of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche's Avastin cancer drug after 12 diabetic patients injected with the drug went blind. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) said the health authorities in Punjab, the most populous province, had launched the investigation into local use of the drug Avastin, which is licensed for use in Pakistan.

Japan approves Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen

Japan's Eisai said on Monday its Alzheimer's treatment developed with Biogen, Leqembi, was approved by the country's health ministry, making it the second nation after the United States to clear its use. It can now be used in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

Exclusive-Medical components maker Zeus explores $4 billion sale -sources

Zeus Company Inc, a family-owned manufacturer of components used primarily in medical equipment and devices, is exploring options including a sale that could value the company at $4 billion or more, including debt, people familiar with the matter said. The Orangeburg, South Carolina-based company is in the early stages of a sale process and is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group to establish whether a deal would be financially attractive, the sources said.

Scynexis to recall GSK-partnered antifungal on cross contamination risk

Scynexis said on Monday it would voluntarily recall its antifungal pill, which it has licensed to GSK, due to risk of cross-contamination with a potential allergy-inducing compound, sending the drugmaker's shares tumbling over 30%. The drugmaker said it became aware substances used to make drugs that contain beta-lactam are manufactured using equipment also used to make its treatment, called Brexafemme.

AbbVie terminates deal with I-Mab to develop cancer drug

China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab's lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab. AbbVie's decision to scrap the deal comes after it pulled the plug on an early-stage study in August last year that was testing lemzoparlimab in combination with two other drugs for treating two types of blood cancers, myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myelocytic leukemia.

Artificial heart maker Carmat could run out of cash after sales miss

French artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday supply issues meant it would miss its full-year sales target and warned it could run out of cash by the end of October. "During the first half of 2023, the production ramp-up we were anticipating was significantly disrupted by supply issues," CEO Stephane Piat said in a press release after the market close. "Due to the lack of a sufficient number of devices, we were late in generating the demand from hospitals."

