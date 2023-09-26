Left Menu

Birla Estate sells 556 housing units in Bengaluru for about Rs 500 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:08 IST
Birla Estate sells 556 housing units in Bengaluru for about Rs 500 cr
Realty firm Birla Estates on Tuesday said it has sold 556 luxury flats for around Rs 500 crore in Bengaluru, within 36 hours of launch of its new project.

Birla Estates is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Ltd and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group.

In a statement, Birla Estate said it has ''successfully sold out phase 1 of Birla Trimaya within 36 hours of its launch.'' The company achieved sales bookings of 556 units, accounting for an approximate Rs 500 crore.

Birla Trimaya project, spread over 52-acre, is in joint partnership with M S Ramaiah Realty LLP.

