Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:08 IST
Infosys and Microsoft collaborate to drive adoption of generative AI
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys has joined forces with Microsoft to jointly develop industry-leading solutions to accelerate and democratize industry-wide adoption of generative AI. The integrated solutions will leverage Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to help businesses increase productivity and drive new revenue growth.

"We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilizing Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models, and realize new revenue streams. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft and Infosys will bring the best of their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries

Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys Topaz is using Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to augment its capabilities, to help enterprise customers transition from digital to AI solutions. The integrated solutions will boost operational efficiency, decrease turn-around-time, future-proof investments, and open new business models for customers, the Bengaluru-based IT giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Through our strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to lead the generative AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and navigate their next towards becoming AI-first enterprises," said Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President and Global Head – AI and Automation, Application Development & Maintenance, Infosys.

