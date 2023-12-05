(Updated) You can now access Google Vault audit logs along with other Workspace audit logs

Google has announced the general availability of an improved Vault audit log experience. With this update, you can find Vault audit logs in the Admin console alongside other Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Google Drive, and more.

Starting in January 2024, Google Vault audit logs can be accessed by the Reports API, which can be used to actively monitor your domain’s Vault usage.

According to Google, the duration, access and visibility of Vault audit logs will remain the same and will continue to require the "manage audits" permission. The Vault audit logs can be accessed via the Vault reports and matter audits links as well as from the Admin Console.

"Aligning the location and functionality of Vault audit logs with other Workspace apps creates a consistent experience for admins and reduces the need to search for information in various locations. It also enables audit logs in the admin console to be compliant with our new regionalized data processing capabilities," Google wrote in a post on Monday.

The enhanced Google Vault audit log experience will be available to Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus customers or customers with the Vault add-on license.

Update

Google is rolling out the ability for admins to export Drive files hyperlinked in Gmail messages directly in Vault. When admins select "export linked Drive files", Vault will look for Drive hyperlinks in the body of the emails being exported from Gmail. If Drive hyperlinks are found, a separate export of Drive files will also be created.

The Vault user interface updates are gradually rolling out to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The updates will be available to all Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus customers or customers with the Vault add-on license.