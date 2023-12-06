Clover Infotech launches Oracle-focused global centre of excellence in Pune * Clover Infotech has launched a 200-seater Oracle-focused global center of excellence (COE) in Pune.

The COE will house subject matter, domain and technology experts with extensive experience in Oracle, according to a release.

Clover Infotech is expanding across India, the Middle East, and North America, and has recently bagged a slew of Oracle deals, including four fusion deal wins in the last four months.

Clover Infotech's Oracle partnership is more than two decades old, and it has been responsible for on-premises and on the cloud Oracle implementations.

The global Oracle-focused COE is a natural extension to further strengthen the partnership and offer the highest quality of service excellence and operational seamlessness to Oracle customers all over the world, the release added. *** Deepak Chemtex, AMIC Forging get listed on BSE's SME * Leading bourse BSE's SME platform for small and medium enterprises on Wednesday announced the listing of Deepak Chemtex and AMIC Forging, taking the tally of such listed companies on the exchange to 467.

Deepak Chemtex Ltd and AMIC Forging Ltd became the 466th and 467th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform on December 6, after successfully completing its public issue on December 1, the bourse said in two separate releases.

Deepak Chemtex is a Maharashtra-registered company, and is engaged in the business of manufacturing colourants for applications in food, drug, cosmetics, cleaning compounds, and agriculture, etc.

AMIC Forging, a Kolkata-registered firm, manufactures precision machined components such as rounds, shafts, blanks, and complete finished engineering, spare parts etc.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012.

