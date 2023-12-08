Left Menu

Tencent reveals most ambitious game yet for consoles amid global expansion

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings unveiled on Friday a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant's most ambitious foray into the console market. The Shenzhen-based firm showed a trailer of the action role-playing game at The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:55 IST
Tencent reveals most ambitious game yet for consoles amid global expansion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings unveiled on Friday a big-budget console game named Last Sentinel, a title seen as the mobile gaming giant's most ambitious foray into the console market.

The Shenzhen-based firm showed a trailer of the action role-playing game at The Game Awards in Los Angeles. The title is being developed by about 200 people at Tencent's Lightspeed LA game studio, a key U.S. studio at the heart of Tencent's global expansion plans. Tencent has not revealed a launch date for Last Sentinel, which will let players fight robots in a dystopian Japan.

In 2020, Tencent brought in Steve Martin, a well-known industry veteran who has worked on some of the world's most successful console games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, to help bolster its presence in console games. Tencent has been mostly known for developing popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile, and Chinese players have traditionally spent more on mobile games, which are typically cheaper to produce.

But as Tencent looks to expand abroad as well as cater to Chinese consumers' changing tastes at home, it is pouring resources into big-budget console games. While Last Sentinel will showcase Tencent's in-house development prowess, the company has scooped up big stakes in many of the world's leading game developers, including a 30% stake in Baldur’s Gate 3 maker Larian Studios.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023