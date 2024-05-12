MATCH REPORT: Royal Challengers Bangalore Outplay Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs in a disappointing batting performance. David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope all failed to make significant contributions. Axar Patel top-scored with 57, but his efforts proved insufficient. Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishant Sharma also fell cheaply. Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson were the standout bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, claiming three and two wickets respectively.
Delhi Capitals David Warner c Will Jacks b Swapnil Singh 12 Jake Fraser-McGurk run out 21 Abhishek Porel c Lockie Ferguson b Yash Dayal 2 Shai Hope c Karn Sharma b Lockie Ferguson 29 Kumar Kushagra lbw Siraj 2 Axar Patel c du Plessis b Yash Dayal 57 Tristan Stubbs run out 3 Rasikh Dar Salam c Will Jacks b Green 10 Kuldeep Yadav b Yash Daya 6 Mukesh Kumar c Lomror b Lockie Ferguson 3 Ishant Sharma not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total (All out in 19.1 Overs) 140 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-24, 3-24, 4-30, 5-86, 6-90, 7-127, 8-128, 9-135.
Bowling: Swapnil Singh 1-0-9-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-33-1, Yash Dayal 3.1-0-20-3, Karn Sharma 2-0-19-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-23-2, Cameron Green 4-0-19-1, Will Jacks 1-0-16-0.
