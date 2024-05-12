Left Menu

MATCH REPORT: Royal Challengers Bangalore Outplay Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs in a disappointing batting performance. David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, and Shai Hope all failed to make significant contributions. Axar Patel top-scored with 57, but his efforts proved insufficient. Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Ishant Sharma also fell cheaply. Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson were the standout bowlers for Rajasthan Royals, claiming three and two wickets respectively.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 23:19 IST
MATCH REPORT: Royal Challengers Bangalore Outplay Delhi Capitals
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DelhiCapitals )
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals David Warner c Will Jacks b Swapnil Singh 12 Jake Fraser-McGurk run out 21 Abhishek Porel c Lockie Ferguson b Yash Dayal 2 Shai Hope c Karn Sharma b Lockie Ferguson 29 Kumar Kushagra lbw Siraj 2 Axar Patel c du Plessis b Yash Dayal 57 Tristan Stubbs run out 3 Rasikh Dar Salam c Will Jacks b Green 10 Kuldeep Yadav b Yash Daya 6 Mukesh Kumar c Lomror b Lockie Ferguson 3 Ishant Sharma not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total (All out in 19.1 Overs) 140 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-24, 3-24, 4-30, 5-86, 6-90, 7-127, 8-128, 9-135.

Bowling: Swapnil Singh 1-0-9-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-33-1, Yash Dayal 3.1-0-20-3, Karn Sharma 2-0-19-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-23-2, Cameron Green 4-0-19-1, Will Jacks 1-0-16-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024