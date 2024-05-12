MATCH REPORT: Royal Challengers Bangalore Outplay Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals David Warner c Will Jacks b Swapnil Singh 12 Jake Fraser-McGurk run out 21 Abhishek Porel c Lockie Ferguson b Yash Dayal 2 Shai Hope c Karn Sharma b Lockie Ferguson 29 Kumar Kushagra lbw Siraj 2 Axar Patel c du Plessis b Yash Dayal 57 Tristan Stubbs run out 3 Rasikh Dar Salam c Will Jacks b Green 10 Kuldeep Yadav b Yash Daya 6 Mukesh Kumar c Lomror b Lockie Ferguson 3 Ishant Sharma not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-5) 6 Total (All out in 19.1 Overs) 140 Fall of Wickets: 1-8, 2-24, 3-24, 4-30, 5-86, 6-90, 7-127, 8-128, 9-135.

Bowling: Swapnil Singh 1-0-9-1, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-33-1, Yash Dayal 3.1-0-20-3, Karn Sharma 2-0-19-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-23-2, Cameron Green 4-0-19-1, Will Jacks 1-0-16-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)