AAP Chief Unveils 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee': 24/7 Power, Minimum Support Price for Crops

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced ''Kejriwal ki Guarantee'' for people across the country, listing 10 works that will be prioritised, including to ''free'' Indian land from Chinese control, if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief pitched ''Kejriwal ki Guarantee'' as a brand and said they are fulfilled unlike ''Modi ki Guarantee''. He also promised full statehood to Delhi if the opposition alliance comes to power. The INDIA bloc, which has parties such as AAP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, among others as its members, was formed to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference two days after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal said that he is yet to discuss these guarantees with INDIA bloc partners but assured these would be implemented if the opposition bloc wins the Lok Sabha polls. At the INDIA bloc rally on March 31, his wife Sunita Kejriwal had read out six guarantees of Kejriwal. Promising round-the-clock free electricity for the poor, establishment of world-class schools and hospitals, and MSP for all crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report, the AAP supremo outlined measures to uplift the nation. Vowing to reclaim land from China, eradicate corruption, and discontinue schemes like the Agniveer Yojana, he emphasized job creation, farmer welfare, and tax reforms. Kejriwal pledged full statehood status for Delhi, asserting that these guarantees embody the blueprint for a new India, transcending societal divisions to benefit all segments, while contrasting them with ''unfulfilled promises'' of the incumbent government.

''This work will be completed on a war footing in the next five years. These guarantees will provide relief to the people of the country by getting rid of inflation and unemployment. ''These days there is also a discussion about 'Modi's guarantee' in the country. Therefore, now the people of the country have to decide whether they want to believe in Modi's guarantee or Kejriwal's,'' he said. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil his guarantees, he said that Kejriwal's guarantees were always fulfilled. ''Modi ji had guaranteed that he would deposit Rs 15 lakh in every person's account, but he did not do it. Modi ji had guaranteed that two crore jobs will be created every year, but he did not fulfil that either,'' he said. ''Modi ji's guarantee is not trustworthy...he will retire next year, so who will fulfil his guarantee after retirement? There is no answer to this. But Kejriwal is not going anywhere. So Kejriwal takes the guarantee of fulfilling 'Kejriwal ki guarantee','' he said. Kejriwal mentioned that his first guarantee is arranging for 24-hour electricity in the country. ''Our country has the capacity to generate three lakh megawatts of electricity. During summers, the peak demand for electricity in the country is two lakh megawatts. Today, the electricity generation capacity of our country is much more than our peak demand. ''Even after this, we are facing power cuts in our homes. This is happening because the management is bad. Earlier, the situation was the same in Delhi and Punjab as well. There was electricity, but the management was bad,'' he said. ''Electricity will be given free to the poor. Under this, the poor of the whole country can get free electricity up to 200 units. This will cost Rs 1.15 lakh crore,'' he added. The AAP convener said that no country can progress until good education is provided to all children. ''Eighteen crore children study in 10 lakh government schools across the country, who have no future. We will provide excellent education in every village in every corner of the country. ''It will cost Rs 5 lakh crore to do this work in five years. For this, the central government will give Rs 2.5 lakh crore and the state governments will contribute Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The Centre will have to spend Rs 50,000 crore every year, which is nothing for the government,'' he claimed. The third guarantee is of excellent healthcare, he said. ''Mohalla Clinics will be opened in every village and every neighbourhood across the country. District hospitals will be turned into world-class multi-specialty hospitals that will be at par with the top private hospitals,'' he said and alleged that all insurance-based schemes made by any government are big scams. Kejriwal said Rs 5 lakh crore will be needed for this and half of which will be borne by the state governments. He charged that China has occupied Indian land but the central government ''keeps denying it''.

''Our fourth guarantee is 'Nation first'. Everybody knows that China has occupied our land...this is the age of satellites. ''All the regions which have been occupied by China will be freed. For this, various efforts will be made at the diplomatic level on one side and the Army will be given absolute freedom to take whatever steps it deems necessary regarding this,'' he added. He claimed that schemes like 'Agniveer' prove to be harmful for the army and the youth are also troubled by it. ''They are recruited in the army and then fired after four years. There is no ownership and this is only making the army weaker, on a 'cutting edge level'. Our fifth guarantee is that the Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn and all those who have already been recruited will be made permanent,'' he said. The Delhi CM guaranteed that the farmers will be provided MSP (minimum support price) for all crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report.

''Our seventh guarantee is that Delhi will be given the status of a state, which has been the right of the people of the national capital. ''Our eighth guarantee is employment. We plan to generate two crore new jobs annually to pull out our youth from the clutches of unemployment. This employment will be productive as well as effective.

He also said BJP's ''washing machine'' will be completely demolished. ''The BJP's 'washing machine' is the biggest source of corruption in this country,''he alleged. ''The way we had ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, both at small and big levels, the entire country will be freed from corruption in the same effective manner,'' he said. The AAP supremo said the tenth and the last guarantee is for the business persons. "So, our tenth guarantee is that GST will be simplified. All the administrative and legal arrangements will be simplified. Our target is to surpass China in terms of manufacturing capacity, who is leading the world in this field,'' he added.

