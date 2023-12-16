Google begins enforcing 2SV for all admin accounts

Google has started enforcing two-step verification (2SV), a critical security measure that has been proven to reduce password-based hijacking by more than 50%, to all administrator accounts.

2SV provides an additional layer of sign-in security and helps to keep out anyone who shouldn't have access to your account by requiring a second form of verification beyond the password. 2SV combines something you know (password) and something you have (phone or a Security Key).

"We are committed to protecting the security of our users and are taking additional steps to help customers guard against data compromise and prevent account takeovers. We have begun enforcing 2SV for all admin accounts and will continue this enforcement on an ongoing basis," the tech giant said on Friday.

According to the Google Support page, 2SV enforcement will begin with Enterprise editions and will progressively expand to all Google Workspace editions throughout 2024.

When 2SV goes into effect for your organization, you will receive the following notifications: