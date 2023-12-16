Left Menu

Google begins enforcing 2SV for all admin accounts

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-12-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 10:34 IST
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

Google has started enforcing two-step verification (2SV), a critical security measure that has been proven to reduce password-based hijacking by more than 50%, to all administrator accounts.

2SV provides an additional layer of sign-in security and helps to keep out anyone who shouldn't have access to your account by requiring a second form of verification beyond the password. 2SV combines something you know (password) and something you have (phone or a Security Key).

"We are committed to protecting the security of our users and are taking additional steps to help customers guard against data compromise and prevent account takeovers. We have begun enforcing 2SV for all admin accounts and will continue this enforcement on an ongoing basis," the tech giant said on Friday.

According to the Google Support page, 2SV enforcement will begin with Enterprise editions and will progressively expand to all Google Workspace editions throughout 2024.

When 2SV goes into effect for your organization, you will receive the following notifications:

  • 30 days prior to enforcement in your domain: Super admins will receive various email and in-app notifications informing them of the forthcoming enforcement, encouraging them to verify their admins’ 2SV status.
  • Once enforcement goes into effect in your domain: All admins will receive email and in-app notifications upon signing into their accounts for the next thirty days. If they do not enable 2SV within the mandatory date, they will be locked out and will need to follow these steps to recover an administrator account.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

