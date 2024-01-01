BT chief Jansen approached about WPP chairmanship - Sky News
Philip Jansen, the outgoing BT Group boss, has been approached about becoming the next chairman of advertising group WPP, Sky News reported on Monday.
BT, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, last year appointed Allison Kirkby as CEO to replace Philip Jansen effective from around the end of this month.
